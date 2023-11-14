The idea of catching Marpai Inc (MRAI) Stock might be a good one

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Marpai Inc (NASDAQ:MRAI) dipped -6.50% to close Monday’s market session at $0.64, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.53 and $0.73 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 3151055 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 951.27K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 72.51% within the last five trades and 15.11% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -75.69% in the last 6 months and -45.76% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. MRAI stock is trading at a margin of 34.50%, 2.93% and -70.94% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, MRAI deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -95.29 percent below its 52-week high and 93.94 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -90.67. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.