The Technical Story of WK Kellogg Co (KLG) Stock

Evercore ISI raised the price target for the WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG) stock to “an In-line”. The rating was released on Nov-14-23, according to finviz.

The share price of WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG) raised 0.66% to close Monday’s market session at $10.65, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $10.33 and $10.84 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 1238812 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 2.70 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 1.82% within the last five trades and -1.21% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. KLG stock is trading at a margin of 3.90%, -2.93% and -2.93% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.