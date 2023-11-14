Trio Petroleum Corp. (AMEX:TPET) Stock is trading Below -28.42% From 50-Day SMA

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Trio Petroleum Corp. (AMEX:TPET) raised 1.04% to close Monday’s market session at $0.36, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.36 and $0.40 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 640421 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 754.57K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 8.89% within the last five trades and -22.81% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -82.67% in the last 6 months and -31.40% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. TPET stock is trading at a margin of -9.20%, -28.42% and -65.09% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, TPET deals in the Energy domain. The stock is trading -88.04 percent below its 52-week high and 37.47 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -93.21. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.