Verb Technology Company Inc (NASDAQ:VERB) stock Market Value Reached at $0.99 million: What Happened?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Verb Technology Company Inc (NASDAQ:VERB) raised 0.27% to close Monday’s market session at $0.22, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.2044 and $0.23 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 761974 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 4.41 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -13.96% within the last five trades and -62.64% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -87.09% in the last 6 months and -79.50% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. VERB stock is trading at a margin of -36.14%, -71.24% and -90.93% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, VERB deals in the Technology domain. The stock is trading -99.05 percent below its 52-week high and 56.71 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -97.66. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.