What is CXApp Inc’s (CXAI) Stock Real Technical Picture?

The share price of CXApp Inc (NASDAQ:CXAI) raised 8.82% to close Monday’s market session at $1.48, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $1.33 and $1.5201 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 659766 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 832.80K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 6.47% within the last five trades and -5.73% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -82.81% in the last 6 months and -75.66% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. CXAI stock is trading at a margin of 8.39%, -16.42% and -77.25% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, CXAI deals in the Technology domain. The stock is trading -92.95 percent below its 52-week high and 26.50 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -90.7. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.