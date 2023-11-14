What is happening with ASP Isotopes Inc (ASPI) Stock?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of ASP Isotopes Inc (NASDAQ:ASPI) raised 4.20% to close Monday’s market session at $1.49, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $1.45 and $1.65 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 504733 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 155.56K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 25.21% within the last five trades and 41.90% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 240.10% in the last 6 months and 12.03% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. ASPI stock is trading at a margin of 35.70%, 42.68% and 48.86% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, ASPI deals in the Basic Materials domain. The stock is trading -50.33 percent below its 52-week high and 432.14 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -27.2. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.