What’s best: jumping in or staying out? Singing Machine Co., Inc. (MICS) Stock

The share price of Singing Machine Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:MICS) raised 32.52% to close Monday’s market session at $1.06, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.7809 and $1.1477 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 663112 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 53.84K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 15.22% within the last five trades and 17.78% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 0.95% in the last 6 months and -35.76% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. MICS stock is trading at a margin of 30.65%, 12.00% and -38.32% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, MICS deals in the Technology domain. The stock is trading -83.82 percent below its 52-week high and 73.43 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -81.5. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.