Why Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CDIO) Stock dipped 9.80 percent on Monday?

The share price of Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CDIO) raised 9.80% to close Monday’s market session at $1.12, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $1.01 and $1.24 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 8711486 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 9.36 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 64.71% within the last five trades and 327.32% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -38.06% in the last 6 months and 19.15% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. CDIO stock is trading at a margin of 139.52%, 166.99% and -30.59% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, CDIO deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -86.82 percent below its 52-week high and 554.97 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -90.1. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.