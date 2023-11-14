Why Eastman Kodak Co. (NYSE:KODK) Stock down -8.33% in Last Week?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Eastman Kodak Co. (NYSE:KODK) dipped -7.12% to close Monday’s market session at $3.52, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $3.40 and $3.80 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 986797 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 381.41K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -8.33% within the last five trades and -9.97% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -7.37% in the last 6 months and -27.42% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. KODK stock is trading at a margin of -8.18%, -12.12% and -17.35% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, KODK deals in the Industrials domain. The stock is trading -44.50 percent below its 52-week high and 26.59 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -29.9. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.