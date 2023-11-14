Why Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:INBS) Stock fell -82.42% in Last Six Months?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:INBS) dipped -9.61% to close Monday’s market session at $0.52, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.4221 and $0.5949 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 8043308 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 5.28 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 122.13% within the last five trades and 85.70% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -82.42% in the last 6 months and -68.36% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. INBS stock is trading at a margin of 94.35%, -30.35% and -83.37% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, INBS deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -98.37 percent below its 52-week high and 160.87 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -92.93. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.