Why Kintara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KTRA) Stock down -14.53% in Last Week?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Kintara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KTRA) dipped -4.05% to close Monday’s market session at $0.37, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.3285 and $0.38 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 936490 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 255.54K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -14.53% within the last five trades and -89.29% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -87.75% in the last 6 months and -88.86% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. KTRA stock is trading at a margin of -84.80%, -89.07% and -90.47% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, KTRA deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -97.63 percent below its 52-week high and 11.36 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -63.93. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.