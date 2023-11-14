Why MicroCloud Hologram Inc (NASDAQ:HOLO) Stock went down -70.35% in Last Year?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of MicroCloud Hologram Inc (NASDAQ:HOLO) raised 5.43% to close Monday’s market session at $0.59, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.5303 and $0.5999 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 1355960 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 1.72 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -8.67% within the last five trades and -23.45% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -72.94% in the last 6 months and -81.45% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. HOLO stock is trading at a margin of -3.53%, -72.46% and -79.20% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, HOLO deals in the Technology domain. The stock is trading -96.65 percent below its 52-week high and 17.81 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 17.46. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.