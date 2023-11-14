Why NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:NRSN) Stock Increased 0.71 percent in recent Trade?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:NRSN) raised 0.71% to close Monday’s market session at $0.50, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.4313 and $0.57 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 731684 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 193.48K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -10.73% within the last five trades and -8.77% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -70.82% in the last 6 months and -48.02% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. NRSN stock is trading at a margin of -0.94%, -23.78% and -62.81% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, NRSN deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -82.85 percent below its 52-week high and 24.75 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -79.36. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.