Why Planet Green Holdings Corp (AMEX:PLAG) Stock soared -22.73 percent on Monday?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Planet Green Holdings Corp (AMEX:PLAG) dipped -22.73% to close Monday’s market session at $0.43, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.42 and $0.53 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 509438 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 278.73K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -20.01% within the last five trades and -31.45% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -15.37% in the last 6 months and -20.66% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. PLAG stock is trading at a margin of -24.12%, -36.16% and -26.62% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, PLAG deals in the Consumer Defensive domain. The stock is trading -62.65 percent below its 52-week high and -1.19 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -49.9. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.