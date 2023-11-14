Why Treasure Global Inc (NASDAQ:TGL) Stock declined -48.03% in Last Three Months?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Treasure Global Inc (NASDAQ:TGL) dipped -11.41% to close Monday’s market session at $0.24, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.2445 and $0.2999 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 1161723 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 1.93 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -36.87% within the last five trades and 6.77% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -84.62% in the last 6 months and -48.03% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. TGL stock is trading at a margin of -37.03%, -21.24% and -76.30% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, TGL deals in the Technology domain. The stock is trading -92.31 percent below its 52-week high and 35.76 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -93. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.