A good growth outlook is seen for Blue Star Foods Corp (BSFC) Stock by analysts

The share price of Blue Star Foods Corp (NASDAQ:BSFC) dipped -11.29% to close Tuesday’s market session at $0.14, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.135 and $0.165 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 2654208 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 1.94 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 26.73% within the last five trades and -20.77% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -93.60% in the last 6 months and -82.58% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. BSFC stock is trading at a margin of 1.88%, -39.66% and -92.21% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, BSFC deals in the Consumer Defensive domain. The stock is trading -99.21 percent below its 52-week high and 46.21 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -98.32. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.