Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BETS) stock Posted Operating Margin of -1463.86 percent in Last Year: Is Admissible?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BETS) raised 4.73% to close Tuesday’s market session at $0.03, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.0299 and $0.0325 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 73927244 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 15.53 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -16.22% within the last five trades and -94.15% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -96.60% in the last 6 months and -94.47% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. BETS stock is trading at a margin of -84.82%, -92.49% and -96.18% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, BETS deals in the Financial domain. The stock is trading -99.74 percent below its 52-week high and 19.23 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -75.56. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.