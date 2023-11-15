Collective Audience Inc (NASDAQ:CAUD) Stock is trading at a margin of -76.89% From 20-Day SMA

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Collective Audience Inc (NASDAQ:CAUD) dipped -10.83% to close Tuesday’s market session at $2.14, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $1.94 and $2.35 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 1598314 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 377.74K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -43.68% within the last five trades and -80.55% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -78.58% in the last 6 months and -79.98% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. CAUD stock is trading at a margin of -76.89%, -79.20% and -78.96% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, CAUD deals in the Communication Services domain. The stock is trading -94.43 percent below its 52-week high and 15.05 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -52.82. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.