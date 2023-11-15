Getting Ready for the Bounce: Micromobility.com Inc (MCOM) Stock

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Micromobility.com Inc (NASDAQ:MCOM) dipped -13.95% to close Tuesday’s market session at $0.02, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.0206 and $0.0247 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 98300143 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 51.82 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -37.64% within the last five trades and -38.33% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -95.96% in the last 6 months and -73.88% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. MCOM stock is trading at a margin of -38.22%, -55.76% and -98.86% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, MCOM deals in the Consumer Cyclical domain. The stock is trading -99.92 percent below its 52-week high and -12.60 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -99.16. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.