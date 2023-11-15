Is it possible to sustain this rally? Meta Materials Inc (MMAT) Stock

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Meta Materials Inc (NASDAQ:MMAT) dipped -0.11% to close Tuesday’s market session at $0.09, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.09 and $0.096 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 5910173 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 4.47 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -22.53% within the last five trades and -58.09% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -55.83% in the last 6 months and -59.79% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. MMAT stock is trading at a margin of -32.40%, -50.55% and -71.26% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, MMAT deals in the Technology domain. The stock is trading -96.15 percent below its 52-week high and 0.00 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -91.02. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.