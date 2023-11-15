Jaguar Global Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:JGGC) stock is trading -40.92 percent below its 52-week high

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Jaguar Global Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:JGGC) dipped -10.25% to close Tuesday’s market session at $7.09, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $6.81 and $8.71 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 2828224 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 131.40K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -25.37% within the last five trades and 31.30% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -32.41% in the last 6 months and -33.24% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. JGGC stock is trading at a margin of 12.25%, -3.96% and -27.03% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, JGGC deals in the Financial domain. The stock is trading -40.92 percent below its 52-week high and 78.59 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -48.8. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.