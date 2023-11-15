Ocean Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:OCEA) Stock is trading Lower -76.64% From 200-Day SMA

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Ocean Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:OCEA) dipped -15.36% to close Tuesday’s market session at $1.24, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $1.22 and $1.44 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 2048202 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 187.82K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -29.14% within the last five trades and -35.75% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -77.21% in the last 6 months and -70.82% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. OCEA stock is trading at a margin of -28.44%, -55.85% and -76.64% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, OCEA deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -95.34 percent below its 52-week high and -14.19 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -88.7. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.