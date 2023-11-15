Rail Vision Ltd (NASDAQ:RVSN) Stock is trading Below -46.15% From 50-Day SMA

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Rail Vision Ltd (NASDAQ:RVSN) raised 3.57% to close Tuesday’s market session at $0.23, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $1.5968 and $2.8528 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 606588 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 51.31K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -27.52% within the last five trades and -45.30% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -65.45% in the last 6 months and -42.68% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. RVSN stock is trading at a margin of -32.03%, -46.15% and -71.30% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, RVSN deals in the Industrials domain. The stock is trading -90.52 percent below its 52-week high and 11.37 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -78.85. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.