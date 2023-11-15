Risks and Returns of Toughbuilt Industries Inc (TBLT) Stock

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Toughbuilt Industries Inc (NASDAQ:TBLT) raised 4.17% to close Tuesday’s market session at $0.19, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.181 and $0.195 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 551587 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 584.27K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 3.21% within the last five trades and -3.41% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -80.32% in the last 6 months and -29.18% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. TBLT stock is trading at a margin of 7.55%, -5.28% and -75.50% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, TBLT deals in the Industrials domain. The stock is trading -95.26 percent below its 52-week high and 35.57 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -83.86. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.