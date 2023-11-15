Sendas Distribuidora S.A. ADR (NYSE:ASAI) stock Posted Gross Margin of 14.34 percent in Last Year: Is Justifiable?

BofA Securities raised the price target for the Sendas Distribuidora S.A. ADR (NYSE:ASAI) stock from “a Neutral” to “a Buy”. The rating was released on August 07, 2023, according to finviz.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Sendas Distribuidora S.A. ADR (NYSE:ASAI) raised 0.94% to close Tuesday’s market session at $12.90, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $12.81 and $13.19 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 727477 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 574.08K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 2.79% within the last five trades and 10.07% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 13.56% in the last 6 months and -1.53% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. ASAI stock is trading at a margin of 10.76%, 8.73% and -5.43% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.