Tharimmune Inc (NASDAQ:THAR) Stock Price Slipped -1.37% to $0.18

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Tharimmune Inc (NASDAQ:THAR) dipped -1.37% to close Tuesday’s market session at $0.18, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.17 and $0.2174 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 630314 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 1.86 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -30.62% within the last five trades and 3.09% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -58.05% in the last 6 months and -32.99% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. THAR stock is trading at a margin of -3.21%, -10.78% and -66.75% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, THAR deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -93.19 percent below its 52-week high and 25.80 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -69.98. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.