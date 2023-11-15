What are the chances of the Nxu Inc (NXU) Stock tortoise growing into a hare?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Nxu Inc (NASDAQ:NXU) dipped -2.46% to close Tuesday’s market session at $0.03, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.0265 and $0.029 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 26015970 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 19.49 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -11.78% within the last five trades and -60.43% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -94.50% in the last 6 months and -86.03% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. NXU stock is trading at a margin of -27.75%, -75.89% and -95.29% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, NXU deals in the Industrials domain. The stock is trading -99.75 percent below its 52-week high and 4.53 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -97.86. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.