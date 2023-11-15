Why Near Intelligence Inc (NASDAQ:NIR) Stock declined -62.78% in Last Three Months?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Near Intelligence Inc (NASDAQ:NIR) dipped -16.05% to close Tuesday’s market session at $0.18, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.1725 and $0.22 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 2329910 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 3.60 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 2.21% within the last five trades and -7.44% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -91.64% in the last 6 months and -62.78% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. NIR stock is trading at a margin of 3.13%, -24.37% and -94.30% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, NIR deals in the Technology domain. The stock is trading -99.03 percent below its 52-week high and 34.70 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -91.49. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.