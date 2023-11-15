Why ParaZero Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:PRZO) Stock Slipped -58.82% in Last Month?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of ParaZero Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:PRZO) raised 9.80% to close Tuesday’s market session at $1.12, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.955 and $1.16 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 652013 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 7.16 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -14.50% within the last five trades and -58.82% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. PRZO stock is trading at a margin of -31.33%, -22.68% and -25.20% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, PRZO deals in the Industrials domain. The stock is trading -73.01 percent below its 52-week high and 100.00 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is null. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.