Why SenesTech Inc (NASDAQ:SNES) Stock down -37.61% in Last Week?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of SenesTech Inc (NASDAQ:SNES) dipped -15.49% to close Tuesday’s market session at $0.18, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.175 and $0.21 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 1414512 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 362.00K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -37.61% within the last five trades and -47.32% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -86.63% in the last 6 months and -77.95% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. SNES stock is trading at a margin of -44.26%, -54.87% and -85.02% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, SNES deals in the Basic Materials domain. The stock is trading -97.70 percent below its 52-week high and -15.37 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -93.14. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.