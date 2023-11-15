Yummy or too sour? GeneDx Holdings Corp (WGS) Stock

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of GeneDx Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:WGS) raised 2.42% to close Tuesday’s market session at $1.27, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $1.21 and $1.3599 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 573861 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 95.79K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -19.11% within the last five trades and -60.80% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -79.87% in the last 6 months and -74.60% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. WGS stock is trading at a margin of -46.33%, -60.97% and -83.35% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, WGS deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -96.17 percent below its 52-week high and 4.96 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -93. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.