A healthy upside potential exists for Cue Health Inc (HLTH) Stock

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Cue Health Inc (NASDAQ:HLTH) dipped -3.12% to close Wednesday’s market session at $0.31, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.2651 and $0.3275 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 548447 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 357.54K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -3.12% within the last five trades and -24.39% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -50.76% in the last 6 months and -10.27% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. HLTH stock is trading at a margin of -4.35%, -26.09% and -66.75% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, HLTH deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -91.12 percent below its 52-week high and 11.11 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -84.67. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.