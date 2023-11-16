ABVC BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:ABVC) stock Posted Gross Margin of 39.31 percent in Last Year: Is Justifiable?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of ABVC BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:ABVC) raised 11.61% to close Wednesday’s market session at $1.25, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $1.06 and $1.28 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 716891 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 1.78 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 11.61% within the last five trades and 42.99% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -83.77% in the last 6 months and -30.56% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. ABVC stock is trading at a margin of 15.33%, 22.11% and -71.74% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, ABVC deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -93.32 percent below its 52-week high and 85.49 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -87.6. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.