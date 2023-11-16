CN Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:CNEY) stock Posted Operating Margin of 16.06 percent in Last Year: Is Admissible?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of CN Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:CNEY) raised 1.10% to close Wednesday’s market session at $0.09, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.087 and $0.1005 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 847975 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 1.32 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 0.77% within the last five trades and -11.62% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -59.00% in the last 6 months and -52.82% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. CNEY stock is trading at a margin of 0.86%, -14.02% and -54.29% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, CNEY deals in the Basic Materials domain. The stock is trading -96.57 percent below its 52-week high and 21.21 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -85.36. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.