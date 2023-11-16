Is Perdoceo Education Corporation (PRDO) Stock a good value investment?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO) raised 0.23% to close Wednesday’s market session at $17.70, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $17.52 and $17.88 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 509972 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 449.81K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 3.75% within the last five trades and -1.01% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 45.56% in the last 6 months and 9.94% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. PRDO stock is trading at a margin of 0.17%, 2.22% and 22.25% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, PRDO deals in the Consumer Defensive domain. The stock is trading -9.79 percent below its 52-week high and 53.91 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 32.4. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.