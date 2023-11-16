Mira Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MIRA) Stock lower -60.24% in This Year: What’s Happened?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Mira Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MIRA) raised 72.51% to close Wednesday’s market session at $2.95, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $1.7211 and $3.23 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 1520186 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 73.96K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 86.90% within the last five trades and -6.65% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. MIRA stock is trading at a margin of 44.66%, -14.78% and -33.10% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, MIRA deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -63.03 percent below its 52-week high and 121.80 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is null. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.