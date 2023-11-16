Miromatrix Medical Inc (NASDAQ:MIRO) Stock is trading Above 90.67% From 50-Day SMA

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Miromatrix Medical Inc (NASDAQ:MIRO) dipped 0.00% to close Wednesday’s market session at $3.34, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $3.32 and $3.35 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 893105 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 125.55K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -0.30% within the last five trades and 187.93% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 215.09% in the last 6 months and 130.34% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. MIRO stock is trading at a margin of 36.48%, 90.67% and 97.91% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, MIRO deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -23.22 percent below its 52-week high and 268.45 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -63.2. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.