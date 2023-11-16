Troika Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:TRKA) stock is trading -94.79 percent below its 52-week high

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Troika Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:TRKA) dipped -16.77% to close Wednesday’s market session at $1.29, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $1.18 and $1.4776 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 1040399 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 813.28K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -20.86% within the last five trades and 19.44% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -76.93% in the last 6 months and 0.00% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. TRKA stock is trading at a margin of 14.49%, 14.23% and -64.25% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, TRKA deals in the Communication Services domain. The stock is trading -94.79 percent below its 52-week high and 108.06 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -75.9. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.