What do you think? Take A Moment To Read: ODDITY Tech Ltd. (ODD) Stock

BofA Securities lowered the price target for the ODDITY Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD) stock from “a Neutral” to “a Buy”. The rating was released on October 04, 2023, according to finviz.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of ODDITY Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD) raised 10.93% to close Wednesday’s market session at $35.21, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $32.14 and $35.40 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 1425865 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 623.14K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 18.31% within the last five trades and 23.03% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. ODD stock is trading at a margin of 26.19%, 17.97% and -4.91% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.