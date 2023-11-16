What makes Imperial Petroleum Inc (IMPP) Stock unique?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Imperial Petroleum Inc (NASDAQ:IMPP) dipped -6.71% to close Wednesday’s market session at $1.53, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $1.50 and $1.68 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 1002742 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 840.44K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -5.56% within the last five trades and -18.62% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -58.65% in the last 6 months and 26.45% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. IMPP stock is trading at a margin of -7.24%, -4.58% and -41.97% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, IMPP deals in the Energy domain. The stock is trading -76.71 percent below its 52-week high and 29.66 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -63.5. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.