Why Addvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Stock went down -87.62% in Last Year?

The share price of Addvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) dipped -18.75% to close Wednesday’s market session at $0.26, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $2.101 and $3.00 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 586100 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 56.69K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -9.19% within the last five trades and -30.11% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -54.87% in the last 6 months and -28.08% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. AEY stock is trading at a margin of -14.88%, -25.61% and -65.46% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, AEY deals in the Technology domain. The stock is trading -88.70 percent below its 52-week high and 18.61 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -79.24. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.