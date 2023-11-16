Why BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:BCAN) Stock up 54.14% in Last Week?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:BCAN) raised 31.52% to close Wednesday’s market session at $1.21, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.8845 and $1.40 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 1009385 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 75.41K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 54.14% within the last five trades and 34.53% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -55.84% in the last 6 months and -3.20% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. BCAN stock is trading at a margin of 52.24%, 31.44% and -42.08% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, BCAN deals in the Technology domain. The stock is trading -75.94 percent below its 52-week high and 89.06 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -48.56. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.