Why Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) Stock dipped 9.74 percent on Wednesday?

The share price of Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) raised 9.74% to close Wednesday’s market session at $2.14, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $1.8603 and $2.24 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 539579 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 248.20K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -3.17% within the last five trades and 78.33% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -55.71% in the last 6 months and -31.74% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. KXIN stock is trading at a margin of 18.38%, 4.53% and -49.04% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, KXIN deals in the Consumer Cyclical domain. The stock is trading -77.35 percent below its 52-week high and 121.85 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -89.6. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.