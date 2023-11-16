Why Kubient Inc (NASDAQ:KBNT) Stock fell -78.43% in Last Six Months?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Kubient Inc (NASDAQ:KBNT) dipped -19.42% to close Wednesday’s market session at $0.11, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.0946 and $0.13 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 1830788 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 168.62K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -53.33% within the last five trades and -51.39% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -78.43% in the last 6 months and -86.00% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. KBNT stock is trading at a margin of -52.63%, -60.13% and -80.29% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, KBNT deals in the Technology domain. The stock is trading -93.00 percent below its 52-week high and 40.00 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -93.05. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.