Why NCR Voyix Corp (NYSE:VYX) Stock rose 8.69% in Last Six Months?

DA Davidson raised the price target for the NCR Voyix Corp (NYSE:VYX) stock to “a Buy”. The rating was released on October 17, 2023, according to finviz.
The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture
The share price of NCR Voyix Corp (NYSE:VYX) dipped -1.78% to close Wednesday’s market session at $15.98, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $15.875 and $16.37 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 1891819 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 2.10 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -2.74% within the last five trades and -1.24% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 8.69% in the last 6 months and -10.59% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. VYX stock is trading at a margin of 1.66%, -1.41% and 2.12% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.
The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.
Click Here to Download the FREE Report.
Sponsored
As of the close of trading, VYX deals in the Technology domain. The stock is trading -15.93 percent below its 52-week high and 33.33 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 14.1. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.