Why Sadot Group Inc (NASDAQ:SDOT) Stock Slipped -22.38% in Last Month?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Sadot Group Inc (NASDAQ:SDOT) dipped -19.89% to close Wednesday’s market session at $0.57, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.42 and $0.7251 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 1561148 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 182.20K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -21.23% within the last five trades and -22.38% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -50.07% in the last 6 months and -43.15% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. SDOT stock is trading at a margin of -18.60%, -28.58% and -47.43% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, SDOT deals in the Consumer Defensive domain. The stock is trading -64.09 percent below its 52-week high and 91.40 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -24.9. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.