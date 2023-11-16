Would Braskem S.A. ADR (BAK) Stock like to attract the attention of traders?

UBS raised the price target for the Braskem S.A. ADR (NYSE:BAK) stock from “a Neutral” to “a Sell”. The rating was released on August 29, 2023, according to finviz.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Braskem S.A. ADR (NYSE:BAK) dipped -1.59% to close Wednesday’s market session at $8.07, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $8.03 and $8.30 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 658859 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 691.88K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 14.79% within the last five trades and 6.89% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -14.60% in the last 6 months and -10.63% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. BAK stock is trading at a margin of 11.15%, 1.72% and -8.71% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.