C3is Inc (NASDAQ:CISS) Stock Price Slipped -3.29% to $0.42

The share price of C3is Inc (NASDAQ:CISS) dipped -3.29% to close Thursday’s market session at $0.42, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.4023 and $0.499 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 1071921 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 429.07K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -3.02% within the last five trades and 1.58% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. CISS stock is trading at a margin of 0.30%, 0.51% and -53.58% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, CISS deals in the Industrials domain. The stock is trading -97.92 percent below its 52-week high and 15.13 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is null. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.