Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. ADR (EBR) Stock Experiences Incredible Growth

The share price of Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. ADR (NYSE:EBR) raised 2.33% to close Thursday’s market session at $8.33, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $8.14 and $8.34 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 1073820 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 1.01 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 10.77% within the last five trades and 24.70% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 20.55% in the last 6 months and 19.86% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. EBR stock is trading at a margin of 14.40%, 16.34% and 16.10% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, EBR deals in the Utilities domain. The stock is trading -9.06 percent below its 52-week high and 46.91 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 11. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.