Comera Life Sciences Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CMRA) stock Reported Profit Margin of -937.95 percent in Last Year: Is Defensible?

The share price of Comera Life Sciences Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CMRA) dipped -8.88% to close Thursday’s market session at $0.22, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.221 and $0.2729 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 243166 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 165.11K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -29.41% within the last five trades and -25.02% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -65.32% in the last 6 months and -63.67% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. CMRA stock is trading at a margin of -25.30%, -28.41% and -66.11% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, CMRA deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -89.74 percent below its 52-week high and 1.23 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -81.49. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.